On Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran reported that a former official in the State Department told ABC that the U.S. government knew of financial accounts tied to China’s military that were funding the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Moran said, “In January, the State Department issued a fact sheet on activity at the Wuhan Institute of Virology that alleged that, in the past, the lab collaborated on projects with China’s military that it kept secret from the world. ABC News has also learned from a former State Department official that the U.S. government was aware of financial accounts tied to the Chinese military that were funding the Wuhan lab.”

