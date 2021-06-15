https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/558455-airbnb-blocking-landlords-from-listing-properties-where-tenants

Airbnb is blocking landlords from listing properties where tenants were evicted for not paying rent during the coronavirus.

“With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s [CDC] national moratorium on residential evictions set to expire later this month, starting today, Airbnb will ban new US listings when a city notifies us that the listings are located at rental properties where the tenant has been evicted due to nonpayment of rent, and where the tenant had been protected by the CDC moratorium,” Airbnb announced on Tuesday.

The policy will be in place until at least the end of the year, although Airbnb said there is a potential for it to be extended depending on feedback from customers and cities.

Properties listed after July 1 will be affected.

The CDC’s national moratorium on evictions is set to expire on July 1, although the Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court to keep it in place.

Airbnb said the new policy will be overseen by Andrew Kalloch, the senior policy development manager who will now be the head of COVID-19 housing policy.

“Over the coming weeks, led by Mr. Kalloch, Airbnb will engage cities on implementing the COVID-19 Renter Protection Policy in their communities. This outreach will include a specific focus on those cities that are experiencing a high rate of evictions,” the statement reads.

