On Monday, the second suspect wanted in connection to the deadly mass shooting in Austin, Texas occurring early Saturday morning was arrested while attending summer school, police say.

17-year-old Jeremiah Roshaun Leland James Tabb was arrested on Monday in Killeen, Texas, while attending a summer school class, according to police. He was arrested without incident.

Tabb will be tried as an adult under Texas law, and was charged with aggravated assault.

According to KXAN, the first suspect arrested on Saturday is a minor under the age of 17.

Police responded to multiple gunshots near the 400 block of E. 6th Street just before 1:30am Saturday. The street, which contains many popular bars among University of Texas students, at that time was barricaded off from vehicle traffic to make way for foot traffic.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said that investigators believe the incident began as an argument between two parties.

At least 13 people were injured in the shooting, with one 25-year-old male succumbing to his injuries on Sunday, police said.

The victim, identified as Douglas John Kantor, died at 12:01pm Sunday. He was reportedly visiting the area from out of town.

Kantor’s brother, Nick Kantor, told KVUE his brother was originally from Airmont, N.Y. but “had recently been living in Michigan after completing four years in Michigan State in computer engineering.” His brother was working for Ford Motor Company at the time.

“He motivated everyone he came in contact with, was a team player and advanced quickly in the IT department at Ford working as a product manager. He also developed a website for his brother and father’s air conditioning and heating business,” Kantor added.

“He was looking forward to marrying his high school sweetheart of 10 years and starting a family. He was loved by all who knew him and had an infectious smile that would light up any room. He was loved by his family, friends and everyone who met him. This senseless tragedy has put an end to all his dreams.”

The Austin American-Statesman had previously refused to print the police's description of the suspect, citing that it would "be harmful in perpetuating stereotypes."





