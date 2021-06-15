https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/15/author-of-dark-money-says-campaign-against-critical-race-theory-in-schools-has-all-the-red-flags-of-a-dark-money-astroturf-campaign/

Someone’s obviously doing something right, because the fight against implementing critical race theory into school curriculums has caught the attention of journalists, i.e., liberals. A week ago The Intercept took its shot, reporting that the fight against critical race theory in Georgia schools was led by angry mobs of “mostly white” parents influenced by “conservative demagogues.” They were “storming” school board meetings, as if it were a bad thing to attend them and speak up for yourself and your kids.

Critical race theory is a hot topic again today as NBC News’ Brandy Zadrozny posted her piece on how “longtime ultra-conservative activists” and misguided parents are weaponizing the critical race theory “boogeyman.” New Yorker staff writer and “Dark Money” author Jane Mayer saw the piece and immediately thought, dark money:

This has all the red flags of an dark money astroturf campaign: Critical race theory battle invades school boards — with help from conservative groups https://t.co/uGr7gw0fIx — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) June 15, 2021

There it is again … “invades school boards.” What has “invaded” school boards is critical race theory, not the battle against it. And to think conservative groups are helping — no, not helping, funding an astroturf campaign. Just ignore all those videos we’ve posted from school board meetings; all those parents were paid off.

This is the same rigorous adherence to facts and evidence that helped you bring down Brett Kavanaugh https://t.co/MGxoITZaNf — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 15, 2021

This is a timely reminder that Jane Mayer still has a job, even after the Kavanaugh debacle. Modern journalism, in a nutshell. https://t.co/ELknNWlYSF — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) June 15, 2021

How’s Deborah Ramirez doing today? — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) June 15, 2021

The latest from America’s most dishonest “journalist.” https://t.co/wAbXMI7tBc — Jeff Stillman (@StillmanJeff) June 15, 2021

If you say this enough, it’ll make it go away. https://t.co/0vuSmR7Zrb — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 15, 2021

What if, and hear me out here, it’s wildly unpopular with normal people? — Carl Hagelin Liker 🇺🇸 (@HagelinLiker) June 15, 2021

Alexa, what is “trying too hard”? https://t.co/Qb8dQ5UWKv — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) June 15, 2021

I’d love to see how Critical race theory would poll if most moderates, independents and white suburban libs directly consumed works by CRT advocates articulating their ideas to sympathetic audiences rather than learned about it through media spin designed to sell it. — You May address me as Dr Elmo (@Deplorable1520) June 15, 2021

“It’s not about Communism!” “Actually I can cite passages where people discuss direct collaboration with known Marxists on economic theory.” — You May address me as Dr Elmo (@Deplorable1520) June 15, 2021

I can’t beleive anyone would defend CRT. Let alone believe a conspiracy theory that its dark money behind it. Give me a break. — Brian Bailie Jr. (@BrianBailieJr) June 15, 2021

Yeah the outraged parents don’t know shit. Great work, journo. — Champion The Drinker (@ChampionDrinker) June 15, 2021

NBC reporting is pure ideological propaganda. — L’Americana (@VuoFaLAmericana) June 15, 2021

Critical race theory invaded school boards first. The battle came after. — Scott G (@scttfrnks) June 15, 2021

It’s hilarious that the 1619 Project was designed specifically to be a model to be used in schools, but people like Jane didn’t notice any coordinated campaign to change school curricula until the right started fighting back https://t.co/phopgWbBW3 — Robert Kroese (@robkroese) June 15, 2021

Whatever delusions get you through your day, I guess. — CCBK – Unity Sells…But Who’s Buying? (@jdftgadsden) June 15, 2021

Damn, the left is terrified they will lose their grip on education. — Kentucky Freedom Coalition 🔔 (@KentuckyFreedom) June 15, 2021

News flash: School boards are wildly unpopular. — Cee Gee (@CeeGeeThree2) June 15, 2021

Oh no the peasants are attacking the powerful school boards! Won’t anyone think about the people in power?? — Cee Gee (@CeeGeeThree2) June 15, 2021

It only took a pandemic for parents to learn what these woke leftists are teaching their children. — EagleEye61 (@diann6361) June 15, 2021

I’m not “dark money” honey. I’m a parent who doesn’t believe a Marxist based philosophy that views everyone through the lens of race should be taught to our children. — Dr. Pepper Texan (@DrPepperTexan) June 15, 2021

Nope, good people hate Marxists because Marxists are ruinous, duplicitous and they are plotters with a hunger for others’ young. https://t.co/TAW0ov4B5u — Donovan the American (@don_arete) June 15, 2021

One of the many areas of woke self-delusion is the belief that nobody could possibly object to their cultural revolution in our schools. Opposition must be “dark money astroturf.” Keep believing that Jane. https://t.co/qqcAo9nLiG — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) June 15, 2021

What is it with these nutjob parents thinking they have a say in their children’s education? Won’t someone think of the school boards?

