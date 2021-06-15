https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/awesome-video-from-hungary/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
No masks, no Karens, just a night of sport and fun for Hungarian fans
61,000 fans fill Budapest stadium
Hungary fans marching to the Puskas Arena. Should be some atmosphere. Only ground in the tournament that’s currently allowing 100% capacity and it holds 61,000. #HUNPOR #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/BbbGbUXkPr
— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) June 15, 2021
Puskas arena in Budapest, Hungary is the only stadium operating at 100% capacity at Euro 2020 pic.twitter.com/05siHaLe2E
— Drrewup (@Drrewup) June 15, 2021