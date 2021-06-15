https://thelibertyloft.com/locke-biden-a-laughingstock-on-world-stage/

Share with others!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

FORT WORTH, Texas — Conservative podcaster Matt Locke spent the final minutes of his show on Monday glossing over President Joe Biden’s performance at the G7 summit, an annual convening of the heads of state representing seven of the world’s wealthiest democracies.

Locke’s primary focus was on the stark contrast between the conduct of Biden and that of his peers in discussions of diplomacy and economic policy:

“I mean — Joe Biden is literally walking around like he’s lost… and [the other world leaders are] all laughing at him. I mean, they’re laughing at this idiot. And that’s what he is, he’s an idiot. Joe Biden is a bumbling, stumbling, baffoon [sic] idiot. He doesn’t know what he’s doing, and it’s sad… I mean worst case scenario, this guy’s senile — worst case.”

Locke also cited a widely-circulated exchange between Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa:

“You know, Boris Johnson introduces one world leader [Ramaphosa], and then Joe introduces him, because he forgot that Boris Johnson introduced him — I mean the guy, literally minimum, is senile.”

Biden also used the summit to endorse a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15%, propose tax standards whose implementation would result in taxes specifically targeting American tech companies, and spar with the press over questions of trade policy.

The Matt Locke Show airs every weekday at 11 a.m. EST and is available on Apple Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Pandora, and Spotify, among other major platforms. Matt Locke and The Matt Locke Show are proud partners of The Liberty Loft.

Support The Liberty Loft by donating via PayPal or donate with crypto. Your support helps us achieve our mission to deliver conservative news and opinion. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share with others!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

