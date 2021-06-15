https://www.theblaze.com/news/texas-gov-abbott-says-he-will-solicit-donations-to-build-border-wall

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) revealed Tuesday that he plans to use crowdfunding from the public to assist in building a wall along his state’s southern border.

The governor announced last week that his state will begin building its own wall as Texas deals with a surge of illegal immigrants pouring in from Mexico. He said the Biden administration is not doing its job, and blames its policies on the increase of migrants flowing into the U.S.

What are the details?

Speaking on the conservative “Ruthless” podcast, Abbott said that he will have more details to provide on his plan, but that contributions from individuals will be a funding source.

“When I do make the announcement later on this week, I will also be providing a link that you can click on and go to for everybody in the United States — really everybody in the entire world — who wants to help Texas build the border wall, there will be a place on there where they can contribute,” Abbott said, according to dictation by KVIA-TV.

As the news hit social media, critics were quick to draw correlation between Abbott’s initiative and the “We Build The Wall” campaign, a private crowdsourcing effort led by former President Donald Trump supporters seeking to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Four leaders of the “We Build the Wall” campaign, including former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, were arrested last year over allegations that they had defrauded donors. Bannon was pardoned by Trump just before he left office in January.

But Abbott reassured prospective donors, telling “Ruthless” that contributions will “go to a fund in the state of Texas – not a private entity, not an individual.”

He added, “They will be received by the state of Texas in the governor’s office, great transparency, everyone will know every penny in, every penny out. But the sole purpose of those funds will be going to build the border wall.”

Fox News noted that “Abbott has yet to provide details on what he expects the border wall to cost,” and KVIA reported that “federal lawmakers have estimated that the border wall cost the Trump administration nearly $27 million per mile in some parts of Texas.”

Anything else?

President Joe Biden paused federal funding of the wall when he took office in January. His administration has faced fierce backlash from leaders in border states, both Republicans and Democrats, for not doing enough to address the border crisis.

Abbott told “Ruthless” of the border situation, “It’s a Third-World country where these farmers and ranchers are living, with their lives on the line every single day.”

“And you know what?” he continued. “The Biden administration could care less about these people who are going through this tragedy. Somebody has to step up for these people.”

