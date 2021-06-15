https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-on-ive-said-before-i-apologize-im-going-to-get-into-trouble-but-you-know/

BIDEN WITHOUT TELEPROMPTER: ‘Look… Um, We Somehow… Uh.. It’s Important That… Put That BACK ON!’

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.28.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden visibly struggled during a recent interview with the Governor of Pennsylvania; asking his staff to “put that back on” after going off script without his teleprompter.

“Look, um, one of the things, that um, uh, that I think is really important, is that we somehow… uh… Put that back on!” Biden told his aides.

Biden struggles without teleprompter, asks staff to ‘Put that back on’ pic.twitter.com/Y9Urz4zpRw — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 28, 2020

The Democratic frontrunner made similar mistakes earlier in the day; confusing the Allied invasion of Europe during World War II with the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

“Delaware used to be part of Pennsylvania,” said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

“That’s right! We declared our Independence on December the 7th by the way… It’s not just D-Day… Anyway…” said Biden.

WATCH: Joe Biden mixes up the attack on Pearl Harbor with D-Day. pic.twitter.com/lIAQP0ICrA — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 27, 2020

Watch Biden go off script above.