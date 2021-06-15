https://justthenews.com/government/diplomacy/president-biden-meets-putin-geneva-switzerland?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin met face to face Wednesday in Geneva, to discuss such likely topics as cybercrime, Russia’s alleged interference in the U.S. elections and Russian aggression on its border with Ukraine.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden assumed office. Both Biden and Putin are joined by their top diplomats – Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, respectively, according to the Associated Press.

The world leaders began their closed-door meeting with a public handshake.

The two world leaders are set to meet for four or five hours and will then speak at separate press conferences to discuss the developments made during the meeting.

