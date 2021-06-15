https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/bidens-handlers-shoo-away-reporters-asking-questions-meeting-swiss-president-video/

Joe Biden arrived in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday after a disastrous NATO summit in Brussels.

Biden met with Swiss President Guy Parmelin for a bilateral meeting in Geneva ahead of his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Joe Biden did not attend the post-talk press conference Tuesday evening and his handlers shooed away reporters.

Biden was asked if he’s ready for his meeting with Putin on Wednesday and he replied, “I’m always ready.”

VIDEO:

“I’m always ready,” Pres. Biden says after being asked if he is ready for his meeting tomorrow with Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin. https://t.co/YSEIpLplrY pic.twitter.com/bdK1kROjGM — ABC News (@ABC) June 15, 2021

