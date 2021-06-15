https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/arts-culture/558554-billie-eilish-caught-up-in-controversy-over

When it rains, it often pours — and unfortunately for Billie Eilish, this downpour isn’t friendly.

Old posts by her rumored boyfriend, 29-year-old writer and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, have resurfaced in which he used slurs against Asian, Black and LGBTQ+ people, as well as women — to name a few. Vorce has not addressed the racist, misogynistic and homophobic posts publicly, but many are asking Eilish to respond as well.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

BURGER KING DECLARES WAR ON CHICK-FIL-A OVER LGBTQ+ RIGHTS AND CHICKEN SANDWICHES

WISCONSIN COUPLE ORDERED TO TAKE DOWN PRIDE FLAG FIND BRILLIANT SOLUTION

‘KEEP YOUR PRIDE,’ ACTIVISTS TELL COMPANIES DONATING TO ANTI-LGBTQ+ CAUSES

Matthew Tyler Vorce (corduroygraham on Instagram) responds to a comment made by a fanpage. It’s unclear if he responded to the first comment or the second, which would be an admission the comments are real. Matthew’s friends have also been defending him. pic.twitter.com/FrAY0wuF2F — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 13, 2021

Meanwhile, fans are scrutinizing the young artist’s sexuality after a racy music video and Instagram post with the caption, “I love girls,” which some have criticized as “queer-baiting.” The marketing technique, which takes advantage of the lack of LGBTQ+ representation without actually providing that representation, can be harmful to real progress in the industry. But other fans defended the artist, saying that she shouldn’t be forced to defend or explain her own sexuality.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The generally private artist hasn’t responded, but that hasn’t stopped fans from looking for a hint, and several media outlets reported that the 19-year-old liked a post that criticized her fandom.

“This fandom is so embarrassing sometimes like why would you go in someone’s comments and say something that you literally don’t even know is true and something y’all LITERALLY MADE UP, sometimes y’all are so dumb. Some of you just need to learn how to mind your business,” the post read, according to Newsweek.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

‘QUEER EYE’ CAST FACED ‘BLATANT’ HATE FILMING IN TEXAS

BURGER KING DECLARES WAR ON CHICK-FIL-A OVER LGBTQ+ RIGHTS AND CHICKEN SANDWICHES

TV STAR APOLOGIZES FOR BEING QUEEN OF ‘RACIST, SEXIST AND ELITIST’ ORGANIZATION’S PAGEANT

TV STARS CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES DONATE TO CAMPAIGN AGAINST CRITICAL RACE THEORY IN SCHOOLS

IN ‘GREATEST ART FIND IN 100 YEARS,’ MAN DISCOVERS LONG-LOST VAN GOGH MASTERPIECE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

