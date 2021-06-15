https://hannity.com/media-room/blasting-the-blue-cop-sues-the-nfl-for-allegedly-implying-he-criminally-killed-suspect/

‘TEHRAN JOHN’: GOP Senators Demand Answers Over Kerry’s Conversations with Iran About Israel

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.27.21

Republican Senators are calling for new investigations into former Secretary of State John Kerry’s relationship with Iran after leaked audio allegedly shows the top Obama official revealing covert Israeli military secrets to Tehran.

“This is something that deserves a Senate investigation. If it indeed is proven to be accurate, then John Kerry should seriously consider resignation,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“This is something that is serious. This is someone who has served our nation at very high levels, that had information, whether as a Senator or as Secretary of State and knew what was happening on the diplomatic and military front, to give that information to someone who is an adversary is something of tremendous concern to me,” she added.

From Fox News:

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed in recently leaked audio that John Kerry, when he was serving as Secretary of State during the Obama administration, informed him of more than 200 Israeli operations in Syria.

Kerry has previously been accused of colluding with Iranian leaders to undermine the Trump administration. Kerry is now a part of the Biden administration and has a seat on the National Security Council as the special presidential envoy for climate.

Kerry shocked Zarif by revealing that Israel had attacked Iranian targets in Syria more than 200 times, according to leaked audio obtained by The New York Times and other outlets.

Kerry faced criticism on Monday over Zarif’s claim.

“John Kerry was ratting out Israeli covert operations in Syria directly to the Iranian foreign minister. Let that sink in. Wow,” Noah Pollak of the foreign policy-focused Democratic Alliance Group wrote on Twitter.

Former special advisor for Iran at the State Department Gabriel Noronha weighed in on Zarif’s lasting political career, despite his differences with others in Iranian governnment.

“The main reason Zarif has survived as Foreign Minister for 8 years in Iran’s cutthroat political environment is that he serves as the ‘reasonable’ storefront to the world, protecting the more empowered radical elements of the regime from Western and press scrutiny,” Noronha said in a statement.

