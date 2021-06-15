https://hannity.com/media-room/blasting-the-blue-cop-sues-the-nfl-for-allegedly-implying-he-criminally-killed-suspect/
‘TEHRAN JOHN’: GOP Senators Demand Answers Over Kerry’s Conversations with Iran About Israel
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.27.21
Republican Senators are calling for new investigations into former Secretary of State John Kerry’s relationship with Iran after leaked audio allegedly shows the top Obama official revealing covert Israeli military secrets to Tehran.
“This is something that deserves a Senate investigation. If it indeed is proven to be accurate, then John Kerry should seriously consider resignation,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“This is something that is serious. This is someone who has served our nation at very high levels, that had information, whether as a Senator or as Secretary of State and knew what was happening on the diplomatic and military front, to give that information to someone who is an adversary is something of tremendous concern to me,” she added.
From Fox News:
Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed in recently leaked audio that John Kerry, when he was serving as Secretary of State during the Obama administration, informed him of more than 200 Israeli operations in Syria.
Kerry has previously been accused of colluding with Iranian leaders to undermine the Trump administration. Kerry is now a part of the Biden administration and has a seat on the National Security Council as the special presidential envoy for climate.
Kerry shocked Zarif by revealing that Israel had attacked Iranian targets in Syria more than 200 times, according to leaked audio obtained by The New York Times and other outlets.
Kerry faced criticism on Monday over Zarif’s claim.
“John Kerry was ratting out Israeli covert operations in Syria directly to the Iranian foreign minister. Let that sink in. Wow,” Noah Pollak of the foreign policy-focused Democratic Alliance Group wrote on Twitter.
Former special advisor for Iran at the State Department Gabriel Noronha weighed in on Zarif’s lasting political career, despite his differences with others in Iranian governnment.
“The main reason Zarif has survived as Foreign Minister for 8 years in Iran’s cutthroat political environment is that he serves as the ‘reasonable’ storefront to the world, protecting the more empowered radical elements of the regime from Western and press scrutiny,” Noronha said in a statement.
AND THE LOSER IS… Ratings for the Golden Globes Hit HISTORIC LOWS, Drop 60% Compared to 2020
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.03.21
Television ratings for this year’s Golden Globe awards fell to record lows; plunging roughly 60% compared to 2020 when firebrand comedian Ricky Gervais hosted the star-studded event.
“The final numbers are in for the 78th annual Golden Globes, and they are limbo low. Lacking its clearly vital NFL lead-in, the semi-virtual and controversy-mired Tina Fey and Amy Poehler-hosted ceremony snagged a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers on Sunday, according to Nielsen,” reports Deadline.
“That’s an all-time low in the demo for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association-hosted show and a near-low in viewership. Only the 2008 show, which was a press conference due to the writers strike, did worse in recent times in terms of sets of eyeballs. That Globes pulled in an audience of 6.03 million. The least-watched Globes for NBC ever is the 3.6 million that tuned in back in 1995, one year after the network had the ceremony back again,” adds the website.
