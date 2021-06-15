https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/15/blm-and-antifa-say-hi-ron-fournier-dropped-on-his-pointy-little-head-for-tweet-excusing-bidens-crapping-on-gop-overseas/

Whoa.

Even Jonah Goldberg thought Biden crapping all over the whole GOP at the NATO summit was bad. We’re shocked. Probably because it was the ‘whole GOP’ and not just Trump and his evil supporters … right Jonah?

Anyway, Ron Fournier crawled out from under his bridge to excuse Biden’s attacking millions of Americans overseas because he sucks.

Was Ron always this annoying? We forget …

Dude.

You never want to go full Ana Navarro.

