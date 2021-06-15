https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/15/blue-checked-canadian-lawyer-suggests-young-people-take-up-sexwork-on-the-side-because-capitalism-will-exploit-them-anyway/

There we were, just minding our own business, when BOOM! Blue-checked Canadian lawyer Naomi Sayers came along with one of the hottest takes we’ve seen in a long, long time. And that’s really saying something.

But don’t just take our word for it … see for yourselves:

She actually elaborated on this:

We’ve seen some anti-capitalist screeds, but wow. We almost can’t help but be kind of impressed by just how committed Naomi is to her insanity.

Of course he got ‘er. If anyone deserves to be got, it’s Naomi Sayers.

Because she’s out of her mind.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...