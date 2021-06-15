https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/15/blue-checked-canadian-lawyer-suggests-young-people-take-up-sexwork-on-the-side-because-capitalism-will-exploit-them-anyway/

There we were, just minding our own business, when BOOM! Blue-checked Canadian lawyer Naomi Sayers came along with one of the hottest takes we’ve seen in a long, long time. And that’s really saying something.

But don’t just take our word for it … see for yourselves:

Unpopular opinion: the best thing young people can do early in their careers is to work on the weekends. — Jordan Kong (@ImNotJK) June 11, 2021

unpopular opinion: the best thing young people can do early in their careers is do #SexWork on the side because your early career prospects will be unstable, unpredictable, low pay, likely contract work and very much exploitative. https://t.co/HRAmZFPDNX — Naomi Sayers, Lawyer (@kwetoday) June 13, 2021

She actually elaborated on this:

because that’s how capitalism works. — Naomi Sayers, Lawyer (@kwetoday) June 13, 2021

And sex work means you can take on the jobs you want to take on and avoid having to put yourself into shitty job prospects … because capitalism. — Naomi Sayers, Lawyer (@kwetoday) June 13, 2021

People out here saying young people can be exploited in sex work. Literally, that’s capitalism. Lol And quite literally, that’s any kind of work. — Naomi Sayers, Lawyer (@kwetoday) June 13, 2021

And saying young people should be working retail, or macdonalds or other low wage work that pays unliveable wages (literally exploitation)… That’s exploitation. That’s how capitalism works. — Naomi Sayers, Lawyer (@kwetoday) June 13, 2021

Also, if you really want young people to not be exploited, provide them with liveable wages, access to safe housing, clean water, free education. Literally. Abolish capitalism. — Naomi Sayers, Lawyer (@kwetoday) June 13, 2021

Actually abolish prison but whatever. — Naomi Sayers, Lawyer (@kwetoday) June 13, 2021

A lot of folks out here like to control young people all in the name of being a saviour/providing them protection (reminds me of prison/child welfare systems—which is part of the problem aka capitalism—look at how many people would lose *their* jobs if we abolished PIC). — Naomi Sayers, Lawyer (@kwetoday) June 13, 2021

A young person isn’t a good person unless their being exploited by someone for their own gain I guess. — Naomi Sayers, Lawyer (@kwetoday) June 13, 2021

Ps. When I first testified at parliament, I had similar statements come out at me. People saying I was advocating for pimps, traffickers, saying I only wanted to protect drug users (yes, they should be protected), and being harassed/stalked (yes, it was bad). — Naomi Sayers, Lawyer (@kwetoday) June 13, 2021

Yes from other “feminists”. None of what is being said about me now is any different. Aint nobody upset about capitalism tho. 👀 — Naomi Sayers, Lawyer (@kwetoday) June 13, 2021

Funny thing, the people saying “The Nordic Model” is the way to go. We have a version of that in Canada. It doesn’t stop human trafficking though. Lol Also, quit showing who you are – rad fems, Nordic model proponents. — Naomi Sayers, Lawyer (@kwetoday) June 13, 2021

Ps. If sex work CAUSED human trafficking and sex work NEEDED to be criminalized, then why is it still a problem in the states (where is very much criminalized on both sides)? This is a rhetorical question. — Naomi Sayers, Lawyer (@kwetoday) June 13, 2021

Wow, too many people have opinions about sex work but don’t understand sex work. Ps. Google me. — Naomi Sayers, Lawyer (@kwetoday) June 13, 2021

We’ve seen some anti-capitalist screeds, but wow. We almost can’t help but be kind of impressed by just how committed Naomi is to her insanity.

already got ‘er, habibi https://t.co/8gzhRrupjD — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 14, 2021

Of course he got ‘er. If anyone deserves to be got, it’s Naomi Sayers.

Because she’s out of her mind.

Ah yes the true spirit of feminism, where we encourage young girls that the only way to make money is with showing off their bodies for quick cash, instead of working hard to actually reach fulfilling goals — Docc (@BasedDOdoubleC) June 13, 2021

And that is the advice you would give to your daughter? — Louise Matchett 🇨🇦💜🤍💚 (@ArtmoonLouise) June 13, 2021

Respectfully, ma’am- this isn’t advice I shall be passing onto my daughter, thanks. — Andy (@A93310523) June 13, 2021

