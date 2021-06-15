https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/breaking-president-trump-announces-new-spokesperson-will-liz-harrington/
President Trump announced his new spokesperson to be replacing outgoing Jason Miller will be Liz Harrington.
The Epoch Times reported on the announcement fairly:
Former President Donald Trump has hired a former Republican National Committee spokeswoman as his new spokesperson.
Liz Harrington has also worked as the editor-in-chief of Warroom.org and as a senior writer for the Washington Free Beacon.
Harrington replaces Jason Miller, who Trump said will be entering the private sector.
“I greatly thank Jason for his service—he is outstanding!” Trump said in a statement.
“Liz Harrington is a fighter. She was an important part of our receiving more votes than any incumbent President in U.S. history, far more than we received the first time we won,” he added.
Harrington said in a statement released by Trump’s office that “it is an honor of a lifetime to represent President Trump and to stand for the truth.”
“At such a critical time for our country, President Trump’s fighting spirit is needed now more than ever. We will not stand idly by and let America fall to the Radical Left-Wing Mob,” she said.
Of course, the liberal rags couldn’t report on the announcement without adding their polished lies to the event. The Independent reported, for example:
Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he was appointing a new personal spokesperson, former Republican National Committee official and conservative journalist Elizabeth Harrington, in a sign of his political ambitions in Washington and beyond.
His statements around the new hire, as well Ms Harrington’s background, suggest Mr Trump is going to keep spreading the thoroughly discredited idea that the 2020 election was rigged, as well as hitting on new GOP culture war topics like hostility to critical race theory and vaccine skepticism as he ponders a potential comeback campaign in 2024.