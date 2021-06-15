https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/breaking-president-trump-announces-new-spokesperson-will-liz-harrington/

The Epoch Times reported on the announcement fairly:

Former President Donald Trump has hired a former Republican National Committee spokeswoman as his new spokesperson.

Liz Harrington has also worked as the editor-in-chief of Warroom.org and as a senior writer for the Washington Free Beacon.

TRENDING: HUGE! Revolver News Breaks Report on Likely Deep State Plants Inside Jan. 6 Uprising — WAS IT ALL PLANNED?

Harrington replaces Jason Miller, who Trump said will be entering the private sector.

“I greatly thank Jason for his service—he is outstanding!” Trump said in a statement.

“Liz Harrington is a fighter. She was an important part of our receiving more votes than any incumbent President in U.S. history, far more than we received the first time we won,” he added.

Harrington said in a statement released by Trump’s office that “it is an honor of a lifetime to represent President Trump and to stand for the truth.”

“At such a critical time for our country, President Trump’s fighting spirit is needed now more than ever. We will not stand idly by and let America fall to the Radical Left-Wing Mob,” she said.