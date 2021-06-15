https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-going-to-u-s-mexico-border-as-kamala-avoids-going-bidens-border-crisis-worsens

Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he is traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border as President Joe Biden’s border crisis has continued to worsen and Vice President Kamala Harris has repeatedly avoided traveling to the area.

“I have accepted the invitation of Texas Governor Greg Abbott to join him on an official visit to our Nation’s decimated Southern Border on Wednesday, June 30, 2021,” Trump said in a statement. “The Biden Administration inherited from me the strongest, safest, and most secure border in U.S. history and in mere weeks they turned it into the single worst border crisis in U.S. history. It’s an unmitigated disaster zone.”

“If this weren’t bad enough, Biden and Harris won’t even tour the scenes of the wreckage they created, or come down and visit with the Border Patrol and ICE heroes risking their lives to defend our Nation at a time when the White House is doing everything it can to make their job totally impossible,” Trump added. “What Biden and Harris have done, and are continuing to do on our border, is a grave and willful dereliction of duty. My visit will hopefully shine a spotlight on these crimes against our Nation—and show the incredible people of ICE and Border Patrol that they have our unshakeable support.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

