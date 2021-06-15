https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/15/but-um-we-um-you-know-president-biden-again-tells-the-world-that-hes-going-to-get-in-trouble/

We’re not sure what President Biden is trying to say here on the world stage, but we keep wondering, why does he keep saying he’s going to “get in trouble,” especially when he says he’ll take questions from the press? Remember when he told reporters they were being bad by asking him questions he wasn’t supposed to answer?

“And uh, I’ve said before and I apologize for the – Oh, I didn’t Jake Sullivan from the State Department [inaudible]. I’m leaving out a lot of people here I apologize. I’m going to get in trouble. But, anyway, we’ll get back to that. But um we um you know…” – President Biden. pic.twitter.com/7buuCpNzm7 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) June 15, 2021

Who is this person who keeps telling him he’ll be “getting in trouble” for all these fuck-ups, and was that person on a ballot? — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) June 15, 2021

Who is he always getting in trouble with? Serious question. https://t.co/duOPQ60UMv — Queen Velvet-Wild West Pimp Style (@TMIWITW) June 15, 2021

i’m the Leader of the free world but I’m gonna get in trouble….is this not asinine!!! — Marsha Benda (@MarshaBenda3) June 15, 2021

He is always saying, he will get in trouble, what is he talking about? Does he hear voices, does he have paranoia,

Or does he have to answer to someone for what he says? — According to Larry (@Skyhawk442) June 15, 2021

All the folksy “I’m going to get in trouble” is an embarrassment to his nation. He’s supposed to be the President of the United States! — Chunki Mumbleur (@mumbleur) June 15, 2021

People in the comments making excuses for this bizarre behaviour as usual. — Karl Robinson (@KarlRobinson02) June 15, 2021

Just look at the faces of the others there…. — hsholmes6 (@hsholmes) June 15, 2021

Oh brother. — Tracy Waldren (@TracyWaldren1) June 15, 2021

Holy hell — soonerman (@soonerman) June 15, 2021

I’d agree with him if I could understand a word of what he was mumbling about. Looking forward to July 4th and Incoherence Day — Peter Gardner (@gazilapod) June 15, 2021

how they keep a straight face is beyond impressive — c hill (@imeaannn) June 15, 2021

Undiluted wisdom. — Yon (@schizlamic) June 15, 2021

Totally normal behavior guys — texas forever (@ltb2408) June 15, 2021

This is so sad. I almost feel sorry for him. — Jinxed_Blessings (@BlessingsJinxed) June 15, 2021

Embarrassing. So embarrassing. — Steve Kyle Hicks (@SteveKyleHicks) June 15, 2021

Bring him home. — buzzy smith (@buzzysmith4) June 15, 2021

Biden has plenty of supporters in the comments who say at least he’s not the last guy … who they claimed was Hitler, so it’s not really a high bar they’re setting.

