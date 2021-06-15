https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/15/but-um-we-um-you-know-president-biden-again-tells-the-world-that-hes-going-to-get-in-trouble/

We’re not sure what President Biden is trying to say here on the world stage, but we keep wondering, why does he keep saying he’s going to “get in trouble,” especially when he says he’ll take questions from the press? Remember when he told reporters they were being bad by asking him questions he wasn’t supposed to answer?

Biden has plenty of supporters in the comments who say at least he’s not the last guy … who they claimed was Hitler, so it’s not really a high bar they’re setting.

