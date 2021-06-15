https://www.dailywire.com/news/candace-owens-explains-why-shes-not-buying-the-chrissy-teigen-apology-still-a-malignant-sociopathic-narcissist

Daily Wire host Candace Owens blasted model and Democratic activist Chrissy Teigen on Monday over an apology Owens argued was insincere.

As highlighted by The Daily Wire, Teigen lost numerous lucrative corporate cook-line relationships after it was revealed that the model publicly and privately encouraged a then-16-year-old Courtney Stodden to kill herself. Following the Stodden revelations, Teigen’s past bullying of other young celebrities and conservative women resurfaced.

After a month of silence, Teigen published a lengthy apology via Medium.

Owens though, is not buying the sincerity of Teigen’s post.

“The problem with #chrissyteigen’s diatribe is that she’s apologizing for who she was ‘a long time ago,’” Owens explained Monday via Twitter. “Let’s be clear— Chrissy spent the last 6 years online harassing conservative women who DID NOTHING to her.”

“This wasn’t some off-colored period of her life,” the “Blackout” author said. “It’s who she is.”

Owens also retweeted a Mike Cernovich post highlighting Teigen’s apparent involvement in the tanking of the now-former New York Times food writer Alison Roman, who once mildly criticized Teigen’s food credibility.

“Yep. She also used [journalist] Yashar [Ali] to falsely smear one of Teigen’s competitors as wearing brown face (Amy Winehouse halloween costume),” Cernovich wrote. “It was only after I found pics of Teigen wearing brown face that they deleted and covered up their nasty little smear. True sociopathy on display.”

In a follow-up post, Owens said Teigen’s team seems to be deleting disapproving messages about the model from her Instagram.

“FYI— someone on Chrissy Teigen’s team is deleting negative comments under her Instagram account to create the illusion that the world is forgiving her,” she wrote. “This is little more than a carefully crafted Hollywood PR stunt. She’s still a malignant sociopathic narcissist.”

Underscoring her point, Owens pointed out other troubling uncovered messages from Teigen that the model has not publicly acknowledged nor apologized for.

“Sharing this because another victim is stepping forward today to discuss Chrissy Teigen’s mafia like bully tactics in Hollywood. It is very similar to what she did to Alison Roman. Please read his full entry on his Instagram page,” she wrote. “#SurvivingChrissyTeigen.”

“Guys. I don’t think you understand. Michael Costello has spoken out and Chrissy Teigen was in his DMs telling him he should kill himself when he told her that the photoshopped image she was spreading about him was causing him to suffer,” the conservative added in a follow-up tweet. “THIS IS NUTS. #SurvivingChrissyTeigen.”

In her Medium post published Monday, Teigen said the past few weeks have been “VERY humbling.”

“I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done.’ Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past,’” the Sports Illustrated model wrote.

It was revealed last month that Teigen routinely targeted Stodden with numerous nasty messages that included a “fantasy” of Stodden taking a “dirt nap.”

Stodden, whose mother troublingly signed off on her then-teen daughter’s marriage to a 50-year-old actor, told The Daily Beast that Teigen even sent her death threats via direct message.

“[Teigen] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself,” Stodden said. “Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’”

In mid-May, Teigen publicly acknowledged her disturbing behavior and apologized to Stodden. The apology, though, was not well-received by Stodden, who claimed it felt like Teigen was just trying to protect her brand. Stodden also disputed Teigen’s claim that she tried to privately reach out to her. Stodden emphasized her assertions by posting a screenshot showing that Teigen has blocked her on Twitter, apparently preventing a private, direct message conversation.

Teigen acknowledged Monday that she has yet to reach out privately to Stodden, though she said she’s “in the process” of doing so.

“I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don’t think I’d like to speak to me. (The real truth in all of this is how much I actually cannot take confrontation.) But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologizing through sobs,” Teigen wrote.

“There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets,” the model continued. “My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor.”

“I won’t ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance,” Teigen closed the post. “I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change.”

