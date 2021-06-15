https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/cnsnewscom-staff/catholic-bishop-biden-catholic-who-promotes-evils-abortion-same

(CNSNews.com) – Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, Ill., has issued a statement in which he cites President Joe Biden for promoting evils, including the abortion of unborn babies, the marriage of people of the same sex and people identifying as the opposite sex of the one they are biologically.

In the statement, Bishop Paprocki states his position that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, as planned, should discuss at their virtual meeting this week why Catholics who advocate abortion cannot receive communion.

“Sadly, there are some bishops and cardinals of the Church who not only are willing to give holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians, but who seek to block the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops from addressing the question of Eucharistic coherence, which has taken on heightened urgency with the election of President Biden, a Catholic who promotes the evils of abortion, same-sex marriage, and transgenderism,” Bishop Paprocki said in a statement published May 26.

“I fully support the decision of Archbishop Gomez and the Executive Committee of the USCCB to proceed with discussion of the topic of Eucharistic coherence at our June meeting to authorize the Committee on Doctrine to draft a document on this important subject for debate, amendment, and vote at our November meeting,” Bishop Paprocki said.

Here is Bishop Paprocki’s full statement as published by the Diocese of Springfield, Ill.:

