“I believe he is, in the past, essentially acknowledged that he was, there were certain things that he would do or he did do,” he said. “But look, when I was asked that question on air, I answered it honestly. I don’t think it matters a whole lot in terms of this next meeting we’re about to have.”

BIDEN: Answer the first question? I’m laughin’, too. They actually, I——well, look, he has made clear, that, uh—uh————the answer is, I believe he has in the past, essentially, acknowledged that he was, uh, there’s certain things that he would do or did do.pic.twitter.com/3z1WxiOjYr — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 14, 2021

The polling on how Biden should treat Putin comes as Biden has permitted Russia to finish a pipeline to serve Europe by scrapping former President Trump’s sanctions.

“To go ahead and impose sanctions now would, I think, be counterproductive in terms of our European relations,” Biden explained. “They know how strongly I feel.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other European leaders support the pipeline, but Republicans believe a pipeline running from Russia through Ukraine to Germany would give Putin more control in the region and hand him a major geopolitical victory.

Biden also said Monday world leaders have thanked him for meeting with Putin amid Biden’s soft approach to Putin.

“Every world leader here as a member of NATO that spoke today, and most of them mentioned it, thanked me for meeting with Putin now,” Biden said. “Every single one that spoke. And I think there were probably about 10 or 12 that spoke to it, saying they were happy that I did that, that I was going to do that.”

