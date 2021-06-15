https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2021/06/15/chilling-bidens-domestic-terror-agenda-confirms-conservatives-worst-fears-n1454729

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden released a blueprint for his New War on Terror. In the “National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism,” the Biden White House pledges that the administration will combat domestic terrorism “while vigilantly safeguarding peaceful expression of a wide range of views and freedom of political association.” Yet the administration’s biases give conservatives good reason to doubt this pledge.

The White House claims that the “two most lethal elements” of domestic terrorism are “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists who advocate for the superiority of the white race” and “anti-government or anti-authority violent extremists, such as militia violent extremists.”

The document lays out four elements of a strategy to fight domestic terrorism: sharing domestic terrorism analyses at all levels of government and occasionally with the private sector; preventing domestic terrorism recruitment and mobilization to violence; disrupting and deterring domestic terrorism activity; and confronting “long-term contributors to domestic terrorism.”

Each element should raise alarms for conservatives and Republicans, given the Biden administration’s hyperbolic rhetoric on racism and the Capitol riot. Biden has condemned commonsense election reform as “Jim Crow on steroids” and said the Capitol riot was worse than the Lincoln assassination, the John F. Kennedy assassination, and multiple violent attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

The Biden White House’s pledge to share domestic terrorism data “throughout law enforcement at the federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial levels” seems innocent enough. However, the document states that the Treasury Department “is exploring ways to enhance the identification and analysis of financial activity of domestic terrorists.”

While it makes sense to throttle terrorist organizations that raise money for violence, this targeting of financial activity seems reminiscent of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s attempts to cut off conservative groups from charitable funding by branding them “hate groups” and listing them alongside the Ku Klux Klan. In March, an information leak at a crowdfunding website led to a witch hunt against police officers who had contributed to the legal defense fund of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Biden’s plan also pledges to “prevent domestic terrorism recruitment” — an extremely ambitious goal — by targeting “online terrorist recruitment and mobilization” and “eliminating terrorist content online while safeguarding the freedom of online expression.”

Ironically, the president from the very Democratic Party that swelled with chants of “Defund the Police” last summer pledged to allocate “over $77 million” to “state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to prevent, protect against, and respond to domestic violent extremism.” This Democratic president will increase funding for law enforcement, so long as the police are pushing his New War on Terror. The Biden document also calls for more than $100 million in additional resources for the DOJ, FBI, and DHS for this effort.

When it comes to disrupting and deterring domestic terrorism, the Biden document touts new “employee screening to enhance methods for identifying domestic terrorists who might pose insider threats.” Similarly, DOD, DOJ, and DHS aim to “ensure domestic terrorists are not employed within our military or law enforcement ranks.” Whistleblowers in the military have warned that these efforts to combat “extremism” have pushed critical race theory and demonized white people. Various training materials used for “extremism” trainings pit service members against one another and suggest that conservative views are dangerous.

Yet the fourth pillar of Biden’s domestic terror agenda — “Confront long-term contributors to domestic terrorism” — may be the most chilling.

“Every component of the government has a role to play in rooting out racism and bigotry and advancing equity for all Americans,” this section of the fact sheet reads. “The U.S. Government, in close partnership with civil society, will address the long-term contributors that are responsible for much of today’s domestic terrorism.”

While it makes sense to study the ideologies behind acts of violence, the Biden administration’s biased focus on specific types of terrorism will result in a dangerous double standard. Nowhere does the document mention radical Islam — the ideology behind the Pulse Nightclub shooting and the September 11, 2001, attacks — or the demonization of police — the motive behind the Dallas shooting in 2016.

In fact, the document references a long list of terrorist attacks, focusing on the white supremacist terror of the Ku Klux Klan and claiming that “in recent years, we have seen a resurgence of this and related threats in one horrific incident after another.” The document mentions the Dallas shooter, who appears to have been inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement to assassinate police officers he assumed were white, but it describes this shooter as “an anti-authority violent extremist.” Similarly, it mentions the congressional baseball game shooting in 2017, in which a leftist terrorist attempted to assassinate Republican members of Congress, but the document describes the shooter as “a lone gunman.”

It seems particularly curious that Biden describes white racism and militias as the key terror threats while ignoring the underlying motives of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, the Dallas shooting, and the attempted assassination of Republican congressmen.

Most terrifying, however, Biden pledges that “the U.S. Government will also work to find ways to counter the polarization often fueled by disinformation, misinformation, and dangerous conspiracy theories online, supporting an information environment that fosters healthy democratic discourse.”

During the 2020 presidential election, Biden and his allies in the legacy media dismissed as “misinformation” and “conspiracy” many claims that proved to be true. The Hunter Biden laptop and the possibility that COVID-19 leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology provide the most glaring examples of “misinformation” that turned out not to be misinformation. A CNN director even told Project Veritas that his network ran “propaganda” to help defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.

When Big Tech and the legacy media clamp down on “misinformation” and “conspiracy theories,” this “fact-checking” bias disproportionately hits conservatives and conservative media (you can subscribe to PJ Media to help us survive these threats). If the Biden administration is getting in on the act, that bodes ill for the free speech of anyone to the right of Nancy Pelosi.

In his speech to commemorate the Tulsa Race Massacre early this month, Biden not only compared the Capitol riot to the Tulsa massacre (a true act of white supremacist violence that killed at least 39 people) but he explicitly connected this “through-line” to his upcoming “broader strategy to counter domestic terrorism.” This latest document confirms conservatives’ fears about the tenor of this New War on Terror.

The Biden administration is using the awesome might of the U.S. government to demonize conservative critics as abettors of extremist ideology, if not enemies of the state.

