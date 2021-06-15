https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/arts-culture/558592-chrissy-teigens-bullying-scandals-get-worse

While she has been “canceled” by many for being an alleged bully, Chrissy Teigen has been on an apology tour.

However, she may be making things worse for herself as a series of screenshots from a stylist has unraveled her sincere apology on Medium, Page Six reported.

As Changing America and The Hill previously reported, Teigen, an embattled TV personality and model, wrote in a Medium post published Monday explaining her behavior – she was trolling celebrities, in her own words.

Now that three department chains have dropped her cookware line “Cravings by Teigen,” Teigen has spent some time reflecting on her past actions on Twitter.

“In reality, I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted. If there was a pop culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip,” Teigen wrote in her Medium essay.

Just when things for the troubled 35-year-old could not get any worse, it was revealed that fashion stylist and “Project Runway” star Michael Costello had suicidal thoughts after being bullied by her, and he has receipts.

In 2014, Teigen accused Costello of being a racist, with Costello trying to tell Teigen on Instagram that the messages she was referring to were Photoshopped.

Designer Michael Costello shares that in 2014 Chrissy Teigen bullied him due to photoshopped messages and had him black listed in Hollywood. He also shared he planned to take his own life due to the bullying. https://t.co/v9Lqrt5fBT pic.twitter.com/8ag8oodNT4 — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) June 14, 2021

Teigen responded back, “you deserve to suffer and die.”

When she allegedly blackballed him from the industry, Costello wanted to take his own life.

Costello is the newest known victim of Teigen’s alleged harassment among Courtney Stodden, then a teenage reality star married to 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson; Lindsey Lohan, a former child actress; and Quvenzhané Wallis, the youngest actress to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in “Beasts of the Southern Wild.”

However, Costello’s account contradicts Teigen’s trolling narrative.

USA Today reported that Teigen got a tattoo of an imperfect butterfly drawn by her five-year-old daughter, Luna.

The image of the butterfly was shown on Instagram, with the caption that reads:

“In the end we decided to leave it right where she belonged. A little imperfect, a little messy, but hell she’s here to stay.”

