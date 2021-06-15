https://www.toddstarnes.com/campus/christian-college-biden-transgender-order/

A Christian college in Missouri is asking the federal appeals court to stop the “unconstitutional” Biden administration rule requiring schools to open women’s dorms and showers to biological males.

Alliance Defending Freedom, representing College of the Ozarks, asked the Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit Friday to halt the order after a district court declined to issue an injunction and dismissed the case.

“It’s entirely inappropriate—as well as unconstitutional—for the government to force private religious schools to open girls’ dorm rooms to males or vice-versa,” ADF Senior Counsel Julie Marie Blake said in a statement.

The Christian school sued the administration in April arguing a Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Fair Housing Act directive “discriminates” against the college’s biblical beliefs on gender and sexuality. “President Biden is punishing religious schools, organizations, and churches simply because of their beliefs about marriage and biological sex.”

She added: “Schools like the College of the Ozarks are free to follow the faith tradition they represent.”

The Alliance Defending Freedom case could impact Christian colleges and universities across America. You can help out by visiting adflegal.org/todd.

