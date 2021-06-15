https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/colombia-army-base-rocked-by-car-bombs-destruction-everywhere/

Posted by Kane on June 15, 2021 10:55 pm

BOGOTA (Reuters) -A car bomb explosion at a military base in the Colombian border city of Cucuta injured 36 people on Tuesday, the defense minister said, casting blame for the attack on leftist rebels.

The explosion took place at a base used by the 30th Army Brigade in the northeastern city near the border with Venezuela. Videos showed what appeared to be U.S. military personnel on the base after the attack. Dozens of U.S. advisors are stationed in Colombia, but the U.S. military’s Southern Command did not respond to a request for comment.

