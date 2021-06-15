https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/colombia-army-base-rocked-by-car-bombs-destruction-everywhere/

BOGOTA (Reuters) -A car bomb explosion at a military base in the Colombian border city of Cucuta injured 36 people on Tuesday, the defense minister said, casting blame for the attack on leftist rebels.

The explosion took place at a base used by the 30th Army Brigade in the northeastern city near the border with Venezuela. Videos showed what appeared to be U.S. military personnel on the base after the attack. Dozens of U.S. advisors are stationed in Colombia, but the U.S. military’s Southern Command did not respond to a request for comment.

🚨”Vean Como quedó la base de los Gringos”🇺🇲Dice uno de los efectivos del Ejército de Colombia acantonado en la 30 Brigada del Ej.N.C. Me cuentan que en el Mun. Pedro Maria Ureña de Táchira🇻🇪frontera con Norte de Santander se escuchó la fuerte Explosión. Atent@s. #16Jun Vídeo⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lY4FFYO0Pb — Daniel Quintero 🆗 (@dquinterotv10) June 16, 2021