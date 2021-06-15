https://thelibertydaily.com/congresswoman-marjorie-taylor-greene-introduces-the-fire-fauci-act-he-was-not-elected-not-our-ruler/

At a press conference on Tuesday in which she introduced the “Fire Fauci Act,” conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called for Anthony Fauci to be fired from his position as director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the chief medical advisor to Joe Biden.

Flanked by co-sponsors of the Fire Fauci Act, including Republican congressmen Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs from Arizona and Thomas Massie from Kentucky, and next to a printed poster of Fauci inscribed with the words, “Fauci Lied; People Died,” Representative Greene said that the bill would bring Fauci’s “salary down to zero” and require his replacement to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

“You see Dr. Fauci was not elected by the American people,” Greene reminded us. “He was not chosen to guide our economy. He was not chosen to rule over parents and their children’s education. But yet Dr. Fauci very much controlled our lives for the past year,” she explained.

Rep. Greene then suggested that Fauci, the highest-paid employee in the entire federal government with an annual salary of over $400,000, be thoroughly investigated.

“There’s a lot of information that needs to come out on him,” referencing the recently released emails revealing Fauci often wrote things in private emails that were contrary to what he was telling the public about the so-called pandemic and his relationship with the Chinese Communists is much deeper than people earlier believed.

“He owes the American people a lot of answers but he also owes the world a lot of answers,” Greene opined, before urging reporters to cover the many contradictions uncovered in the Fauci emails.

In regards to the Fauci emails, perhaps the best take came from Fox host Laura Ingraham, who said, “Those emails are to Fauci what the blue dress was to Bill Clinton.”

Others have called for Anthony Fauci, including a leading expert on China, Gordon Chang.

“Fauci did flip-flop,” Chang told Newsmax. “He did try to hide the origins of the coronavirus, but there’s also something else, that he was America’s top infectious disease officer, and he failed to warn the American people of this disease regardless of the origin.

“If he had any sense of decency, he would resign,” Chang concluded.

