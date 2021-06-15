http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Pgndusvm00E/crt-for-dummies.php

Christopher Rufo has led the reporting on Critical Race Theory — i.e., the indoctrination thereof in our institutions. The Spring issue of the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal, for example, carries Rufo’s essay on “The child soldiers of Portland.” Most recently, City Journal posted “The Woke-Industrial Complex,” his report on Lockheed Martin. For more, see his City Journal publications listed here.

Yesterday Rufo posted the introductory video below on YouTube. He writes:

The debate about critical race theory is coming to a peak this week, with coverage in all major media outlets—and a fierce disinformation campaign from its supporters, who claim that opponents “don’t understand CRT,” that it’s “not being taught in schools,” and that state legislation seeks to “ban the teaching of history.” I made this film to set the record straight, walking viewers through the origins of critical race theory, what it’s done to our public institutions, and how you can fight back in your community.

To borrow the cliché, you may not care about CRT, but CRT cares about you. Taking issue with one point Rufo makes in the video, I think we need to fight it everywhere and on all fronts. In any event, however, Rufo himself is a key player in the fight.

