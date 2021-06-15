https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/scoop-trump-political-prisoners-being-punished-for-mark-levin-show/
Now getting reports the Deplorable Jail will be on lockdown as punishment for Mark Levin show last night. I’ve heard this from a few sources already this morning.
WHERE ARE THE LAWYERS? pic.twitter.com/OOgUKeQFKw
— Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 14, 2021
Julie Kelly — “Now getting reports the Deplorable Jail will be on lockdown as punishment for Mark Levin show last night. I’ve heard this from a few sources already this morning.”
Here’s the Mark Levin video with Julie Kelly — 270+ comments