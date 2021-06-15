https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/did-ashli-babbitts-killer-leave-a-loaded-handgun-in-capitol-restroom/

Posted by Kane on June 15, 2021 10:57 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Ashli’s lawyer and brother last night on Tucker

‘Name the cop who shot her!’

Murder weapon left in bathroom.

Video of Ashli Babbitt’s murder



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...