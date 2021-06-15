https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/did-ashli-babbitts-killer-leave-a-loaded-handgun-in-capitol-restroom/
Ashli’s lawyer and brother last night on Tucker
‘Name the cop who shot her!’
Murder weapon left in bathroom.
Asked by Fox host Tucker Carlson, Terrell Roberts, attorney for family of Ashli Babbitt, said it is his belief that the Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Babbitt on Jan. 6 is the same person who left a loaded handgun in a public men’s restroom at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/pzw8oFdvRy
— Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) June 15, 2021
Tucker Carlson Interviewing Aaron Babbitt (Ashli’s Husband) & Terry Roberts (Babbitt Family’s Lawyer) About Their Lawsuit Demanding Answers About Ashli’s Death
Tucker: “Who shot your wife on January 6th?”
Aaron: “I don’t know…Nobody is telling us & the silence is deafening.” pic.twitter.com/CgUsAojdgN
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) June 15, 2021
Ashli Babbitt’s widower suing for name of cop who shot her https://t.co/2UrD6G2eFb pic.twitter.com/iFa7GST83H
— New York Post (@nypost) June 15, 2021
Video of Ashli Babbitt’s murder