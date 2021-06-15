Vaccinated visitors to Disney World and Disneyland will no longer have to wear masks starting Tuesday in most areas of the theme parks.

The Orlando park will still require face coverings in some places, including on Disney transportation methods such as buses, monorails, and the Skyliner, a gondola lift system. Guests who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to wear masks in all indoor locations.

“We’re not quite ready to bring back everything yet, but we are optimistic and look forward to the day when Disney pals and princesses are able to hug once again,” the company said.

DESANTIS SIGNS PROPERTY INSURANCE BILL, SAYS FLORIDA LAWMAKERS ‘MUST DO MORE’ TO LOWER COSTS

Disney World will also relax some of its protocols on social distancing, expanding capacity in places such as shops, restaurants, attraction boarding, transportation, and theaters, the company said in a release.

Some experiences and entertainment options may remain unavailable or with limited capacity for the time being, though the company did not specify which attractions. The park will continue maintaining its “high standards” for cleanliness and will keep hand sanitizer stations in place for guests.

Disneyland in Anaheim, California, will allow out-of-state visitors beginning Tuesday and will no longer require temperature checks on-site.

Guests will not have to show proof of vaccination but attest they’re aware of the state’s recommendation that they be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test to enter the park. Social distancing guidelines will no longer be in place.

Tuesday will meet Gov. Gavin Newsom’s goal of fully opening the state on that date, as it stayed on track with its vaccination rate.

Last month, the Florida park loosened its mask restrictions for outdoor areas shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines on May 13 to suggest fully vaccinated people need not mask outdoors.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was one of the first state leaders to lift COVID-19 restrictions, signing a bill in May suspending public health measures implemented by local governments.

Recently, Florida announced it would move away from reporting daily COVID cases and provide a weekly update instead. The state Department of Health’s first weekly report showed about 12,000 new cases among state residents, an increase of 10.5% since the week ending on June 4, according to WJXT. Florida also added 40 additional deaths to its toll.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Around 55% of Floridians 12 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Eighty-two percent of those 65 and older have been partially or fully vaccinated.