Walt Disney World in Florida is lifting its mask requirement for visitors starting today, with an exception when riding on buses or other transportation at the park and indoor venues.

The Walt Disney website posted about the new guidelines for visitors as the coronavirus retreats, under the banner “Returning to the World of Magic”:

Based on recent trends and guidance, Walt Disney World Resort will be making more adjustments to these measures, including physical distancing and face coverings. We encourage people to get vaccinated. While face coverings are required for all guests while in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, they are now optional in most areas for guests who are fully vaccinated. While we do not require proof of vaccination, we expect guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations and upon entering and throughout all attractions and transportation.

The Disney guidance said masks should have “at least 2 layers of breathable material,” fully cover the nose and mouth, and have ties or ear loops to “allow the guest to remain hands-free.”

“Disney will be relaxing social distancing guidelines in many different places. That includes queues, shops, restaurants, attraction boarding, transportation, and theaters,” the local NBC affiliate in Orlando reported.

