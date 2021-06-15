http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_UKYirldqlk/

Former President Donald Trump announced he accepted an invitation to visit the “Nation’s decimated Southern Border” with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on an official visit before Vice President Kamala Harris has made any plans to visit.

Trump will visit the “Nation’s decimated Southern Border on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.”

“The Biden Administration inherited from me the strongest, safest, and most secure border in U.S history and in mere weeks they turned it into the single worst border crisis in U.S history,” the former president said.

He noted that the current administration has not made the Southern Borer an “unmitigated disaster zone,” adding the country has now gone from “detain-and-remove to catch-and-release.”

He explained:

We went from having border security that was the envy of the world to a lawless border that is now pitied around the world. Biden and Harris have handed control of our border over to cartels, criminals, and coyotes. Drug dealers, MS-13 gang members, human smugglers, sex traffickers, and the criminal elements of the world now have free reign. Hospitals and schools are getting crushed and public health is being sacrificed all in service of a radical left anti-borders agenda. Our brave border agents and courageous ICE officers have been illegally stopped from doing their jobs. Our Nation is now one giant sanctuary city where even dangerous criminals are being cut loose and set free inside the U.S interior on a daily basis.

Trump slammed the current administration by saying, “If this weren’t bad enough, Biden and Harris won’t even tour the scenes of the wreckage they created, or come down and visit with the Border Patrol and ICE heroes risking their lives to defend our Nation” since the current White House has makes their job “totally impossible.”

“What Biden and Harris have done, and are continuing to do on our border, is a grave and willful dereliction of duty,” Trump said. “My visit will hopefully shine a spotlight on these crimes against our Nation—and show the incredible people of ICE and Border Patrol that they have our unshakeable support.”

Abbott recently told Breitbart Texas the Lone Star State will “immediately begin construction of border barriers in areas like Del Rio where migrants can easily cross unsecured sections.”

The governor also told Breitbart Texas that he had chosen the Del Rio area when he made his announcement because of the “massive increases in illegal border crossings in this region.”

Also reported in May, the Border Patrol apprehensions had jumped almost 700 percent compared to the same time in 2020 under former President Donald Trump. “Agents apprehended more than 172,000 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico boundary, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials report.”

The report also included, “During Fiscal Year 2021, which began on October 1, 2020, Border Patrol agents apprehended a total of 897,213 migrants,” which is also up from the same period last year when they apprehended only 229,225; that is almost a 300 percent increase. The rise in apprehensions included “636,892 single adults, 78,513 migrant families, and 181,808 unaccompanied minors.”

