https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/15/donald-trump-announces-who-will-replace-jason-miller-as-his-spokesperson/

Former President Trump just announced that Liz Harrington will take over as his new spokesperson:

Former @GOP National Committee spokesperson @realLizUSA is his new spokesperson, announces Donald Trump. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 15, 2021

Harrington replaces Jason Miller who is “leaving to enter the private sector” according to a news release sent out by the former president:

Announcement comes following departure of @JasonMillerinDC in that role. “I greatly thank Jason for his service—he is outstanding!” says Trump in a statement. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 15, 2021

Her reaction to the news:

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) June 15, 2021

And full statement here:

INBOX: Trump announces that former RNC spox @realLizUSA will serve as his new spokeswoman following the departure of @JasonMillerinDC pic.twitter.com/8ZYnqBqZus — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) June 15, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

