https://mynorthwest.com/2974090/driver-crashes-after-car-hit-by-rock-thrown-onto-i-90/

The windshield of a car hit with an object thrown from an overpass. (KIRO 7)

A driver was hurt in a crash along Interstate 90 in Seattle where troopers said a car was hit by a rock thrown from a construction area.

Trooper Rick Johnson said a black Dodge Challenger was traveling eastbound near Rainier Avenue South in Seattle at 11:15 p.m. Monday when a rock was thrown onto the car’s windshield.

Johnson said the driver sustained a facial injury, and then lost control and hit the barrier before coming to stop in the HOV lane. The driver was rendered unconscious after being hit with the rock, was unable to remember the collision, and was transported to Harborview Medical Center with a “serious facial laceration.”

The car’s windshield was completely shattered and the front end of the car was also damaged.

“You have your car moving at freeway speed and an object like that can go through a window. There’s a potential for great bodily harm, if not worse,” Trooper Rick Johnson told KIRO 7 earlier this month.

Washington State Patrol troopers have been concerned about the issue of objects being thrown onto the highway and are investigating incidents on Mercer Island that happened in early June.

The driver was transported to Harborview Medical Center. His condition is not known.

Troopers said there are no suspects in the incident.

