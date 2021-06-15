https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/15/enough-gaslighting-michael-shellenberger-takes-gavin-newsom-california-and-progressive-ideas-in-general-apart-in-brutal-thread/

He just can’t seem to get around the fact that he’s still holding his state hostage and is being recalled in a big way. We suppose even Californians will eventually get pissed when the guy telling them their kids can’t go to school is caught maskless with a bunch of friends eating dinner out … more than once.

“The Golden State has no peers when it comes to expanding GDP, raising household income, investing in innovation and a host of other key metrics.” https://t.co/c7v6npbims — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 14, 2021

Michael Shellenberger’s thread absolutely takes Gavin and sadly the state of CA apart (with all the receipts).

– California has the highest poverty rate in US – Homeless population increased 30% in California but declined 18% in rest of US, 2000-2020 – Every major California city has been taken over by dangerous open drug scenes (“homeless encampments”) https://t.co/19Xd4dMb2q — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) June 15, 2021

The ransacking of drug stores, often by people addicted to opioids &/or meth, results from the decriminalizing of theft of items under $950, & possession of 3 grams of hard drugs, which occurred under Prop 47 in 2014 (which Gov. @GavinNewsom advocated & has not repudiated) https://t.co/upf156g8Zr — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) June 15, 2021

While it may sound shocking to some progressives: – decriminalizing crime increases crime – liberalizing drug laws increases overdoses & poisonings – increasing reliance on unreliable energy increases blackouts – making housing & energy scarce & expensive increases poverty — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) June 15, 2021

Liberalizing drug laws increases overdoses and poisoning.

Increasing reliance on unreliable energy increases blackouts.

– diverting money away from clearing brush around wires increases wildfire risk – closing reliable nuclear & nat gas plants causes blackouts – having the state’s largest energy & health companies pay the salary of the governor’s wife constitutes an ugly conflict of interest — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) June 15, 2021

– not enforcing laws against open air drug dealing and use, camping in parks and other public spaces, and public defecation encourage homeless encampments – diverting money from shelters to $750k slow-to-build units results in ~75% of homeless being *unsheltered* — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) June 15, 2021

– not mandating addiction and/or psychiatric treatment of the mentally ill and/or addicted who repeatedly commit crimes results in *both* mass incarceration *and* mass homelessness – having no consequences for drug dealers & @Snapchat for poisoning deaths of kids = more death — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) June 15, 2021

The percent of shoplifting cases ending in arrest in San Francisco declined from 62% in 2013 to 17% in 2021 Big declines occurred after the passage of Prop. 47 in 2014, which decriminalized the shoplifting of items valued under $950, & after election of new D.A. in 2019 pic.twitter.com/dC6EgbiRRq — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) June 15, 2021

Why are arrests down? Because prosecutions are down. Police increasingly don’t bother arresting people because there’s no point in doing so. Everyone knows this and yet there are still some people who know better who claim declining *arrests* are proof of declining *crime.* — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) June 15, 2021

But it’s actually worse than that. There is evidence that many shoplifting crimes aren’t even *reported* much less prosecuted. In other words, your perception of increased shoplifting theft is supported by the evidence, and many of the powers-that-be are gas-lighting you. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) June 15, 2021

