BIAS EXPOSED! Kayleigh McEnany Calls-Out Media for Ignoring Hunter Biden, Eric Swalwell Scandal

posted by Hannity Staff – 12.16.20

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called-out the mainstream media Tuesday over their refusal to cover growing scandals surrounding Hunter Biden and Congressman Eric Swalwell.

“McEnany noted that President Trump’s Middle East peace deals haven’t received significant coverage by the mainstream media but told viewers they shouldn’t be surprised at this point,” reports Fox News.

.@PressSec @KayleighMcEnany‘s closing statement at today’s briefing was a #mustwatch, absolutely torching the liberal media’s purposeful lack of curiosity and interest in Eric Swalwell’s relationship with Chinese spy #FangFang but spent years spinning Trump-Russia lies (1/) pic.twitter.com/vNJ87wg9IB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 15, 2020

“In the last 24, 48 hours there have been quite a few stories that have not gotten a ton of coverage in the mainstream media, as former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer said, ‘Bias is often found in the stories the press does not cover,’” McEnany said.

“We found out that Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell was infiltrated by an alleged Chinese spy, this spy cozied up to Swalwell, raised funds for his 2014 campaign and even planted an intern in his office and that relationship continued until the FBI briefed him in 2015, and that was some very good reporting done by Axios,” she said.

