Big Tech and news media companies toe the line of the Chinese Communist Party to protect access to China’s market of 1.4 billion subjects, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Breitbart News on Tuesday.

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption and host of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily asked Pompeo about the Chinese Communist Party’s compromise of U.S.-based technology and news media companies through financial ties and political pressure.

Technology and news media companies mirror each other’s censorship of information for the purpose of “either protecting existing or future business in China,” Marlow assessed.

Pompeo concurred, “Yes, it’s of course true. These media organizations have an intense interest in not making the Chinese Communist Party mad, because they see an audience of 1.4 billion people, and they see markets that are important to them, and they see a Chinese Communist Party that is willing to punish them if they don’t conform to the Chinese leadership objectives.”

Many large technology firms and news media outlets prioritize their financial interests in China over America’s national security, Pompeo observed.

“So whether it is Google or Facebook or the others who all have — at one time or another — simply bowed down to the Chinese Communist Party, it is because the Chinese Communist Party presents a business risk to them, and they’re much more concerned about their bottom line than they are preserving security here in America,” he remarked.

He concluded, “Something that I worked on, I made incremental progress to convince business leaders that it was the right thing to do to protect America and preserve our freedom. There’s an awful long way more to go, because these folks have a worldview that has accepted Chinese propaganda over the words of American leaders who were simply doing their jobs and using science to protect the world.

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

