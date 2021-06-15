https://noqreport.com/2021/06/15/faith-in-the-wrong-institutions/

Oh, what a mess. Would that we could just flip a switch and it would all be over. CRT and racism, real institutional evil, the conflicting agenda surrounding the pandemic, and weak leadership constantly bring America down from within. So much for being on the same team, sharing the same culture and values…

One disease runs through it all: faith in the wrong institutions.

We choose sides in political parties and have too much faith in the efficacy of government. We will always be disappointed.

Too many people choose the wrong institution to believe in, as any secular deity will never care enough about anything except its own perpetuation.

The root problem is a lack of faith in God, first, above all. Thinking the government, or courts, can solve all evil is absurd. We can no more eliminate racism than we can eliminate cancer, stupidity, and Boston fans. We manage them, to the best of our better nature and ability.

An earnest, fervent, and thoughtful belief in a greater power is the predicate for a moral life, a life of purpose driven with a goal of going to heaven after our weak corporal existence. Sure, we all know good people who don’t believe in […]

