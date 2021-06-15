http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_T5Dz9ImEUA/

Fashion designer and former Project Runway star Michael Costello revealed how he suffered from suicidal thoughts for years, stemming from an alleged dispute in which he said he had his career threatened and hurt by Chrissy Teigen. Costello claims Teigen accused him of being a racist and said “racist people like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead. Your career is over, just watch.”

Teigen has issued a lengthy apology after receiving backlash for her years of cyberbullying, including cruel comments she made to model Courtney Stodden on Twitter, which included Teigen telling Stodden to kill herself.

In the wake of Teigen’s public mea culpa, Costello shared a statement on Instagram claiming the Joe Biden-supporting model “shut doors” in his career.

After stating that he would “not be happy until I speak my mind,” Costello said he “wanted to kill myself” and is still “traumatized, depressed, and have thoughts of suicide” after Teigen allegedly accused him of being a racist in 2014.

Costello alleged Teigen accused him of racism in 2014 in response to what he claims was a fake racist post Photoshopped by a “former disgruntled employee.”

“When I reached out to Chrissy Teigen to communicate that I was the victim of a vindictive cyber slander, and the everything she thought I was is not who I am (sic), she told me that my career was over and that all my doors will be shut from there on,” he wrote. “And wow, did she live up to her words.”

Costello included screenshots of alleged direct messages from Teigen, in which she purportedly said “Racist people like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead. Your career is over, just watch.”

Costello says he was told by friends and other fashion industry figures that both Teigen and her stylist Monica Rose had “gone out of their way to threaten people and brands that, if they were in any shape or form associated with me, they would not work with any of them.”

“So many nights I stayed awake, wanting to kill myself,” Costello wrote. “I didn’t see the point of living. There was no way I can ever escape from being the target of the powerful elites in Hollywood, who actually do have powers to close doors with a single text.”

Teigen is yet to directly address the Costello allegations.

The list of people who’ve accused Chrissy Teigen of vicious online harassment includes Lindsay Lohan and Farrah Abraham.

The backlash around Teigen’s cyberbulling has coincided with the abrupt end of her deals with brands like Bloomingdales, Macy’s, and Target, which all sold her line of cookware products. Teigen also backed our of a voice role in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever.

Tiegen, the wife of musician and NBC’s The Voice star John Legend, also spent years lobbing attacks on Donald Trump. Trump blocked Teigen on Twitter in 2017 but she continued to bash him on the platform, calling him a “pussy ass bitch” in 2019.

lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: Follow @SunSimonKent or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

