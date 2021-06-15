https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fbi-arrests-substitute-teacher-for-capitol-breach-flimsy-case/

A Penn State graduate has been arrested and charged with numerous trumped-up crimes in connection with the Jan. 6 breach, according to a recent filing in D.C. federal district court. Robert Morss, a substitute teacher, was arrested by the FBI at his apartment in Glenshaw, Pa.

According to court documents and video footage, Morss can be seen unsuccessfully trying to push through a fence separating the crowd from the Capitol while officers asked the crowd to back up.

Morss grabbed an officer’s baton and tried to rip it away. He is seen again attempting to rip items, including a metal fencing barricade and a helmet visor, from the hands of officers. Morss yelled out, “Hey everyone with a shield, back up and organize. Make a shield wall. Organize right now and make a shield wall.”

That’s it.

Sounds like what happens every single night in Portland, where no one is arrested or prosecuted.