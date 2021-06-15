https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/558556-florida-congressional-candidate-says-opponents-conspired-to-kill-her

A Florida congressional candidate has obtained a stalking injunction against one of her likely opponents in the race, claiming he conspired with two other potential candidates to kill her.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Anna Paulina Luna, who is running in the Republican primary for the seat being vacated by Rep. Charlie Crist Charles (Charlie) Joseph CristFlorida state Rep. Michele Rayner launches bid for Crist’s House seat Congressional Black Caucus blocking Black House Republican from joining group Crist raises .35 million in first month of campaign for Florida governor MORE (D) as he seeks the governor’s mansion, obtained a temporary injunction against William Braddock, who has previously stated his plans on running against her.

“I received information yesterday (at midnight) regarding a plan (with a timeline) to murder me made by William Braddock in an effort to prevent me from winning the election for FL-13,” Luna wrote in her petition for an injunction.

“I feel and fear that this is an orchestrated attempt on my life being organized and carried out by William Braddock and he claims he is working together with Ms. [Amanda] Makki and Mr. [Matt] Tito,” she added.

“Ms. Luna has no comment at this time due to multiple ongoing law enforcement investigations of this matter,” a spokesperson for Luna told the Times. “Those investigations are based upon Mr. Braddock’s own threats and actions, and we are confident the facts will be public at the appropriate time.”

The Hill has reached out to Luna’s campaign for further comment.

A hearing to extend the injunction has been set for June 22, the Times reports.

In the injunction that was served to Braddock on Friday, Luna also singled out Matt Tito and Amanda Makki, who she referred to as her “political opponents.”

As the Times reports, Tito called on Luna to suspend her campaign, saying she is unfit for office.

“I’m shocked but it’s kind of like this is what she does,” Tito said. “She can’t debate you on the policy issues. She plays the victim better than anybody I’ve ever seen.”

Braddock told the Times that he has only met Luna in-person once and does not even have her phone number. According to Braddock, he shook Luna’s husband’s hand at an event, thanking him for his service in the military and informed Luna that he would be running against her.

“This woman is off her rocker and she does not need to be representing anyone,” Braddock told the newspaper.

The injection bars Braddock from going to a coffee shop popular with conservative groups or attending any events where Luna will be speaking.

Luna, who is running to unseat Democratic Florida Rep. Charlie Crist, has previously been endorsed by both former President TrumpDonald TrumpDOJ asks Supreme Court to revive Boston Marathon bomber death sentence, in break with Biden vow Biden looking to build momentum for Putin meeting DOJ tells media execs that reporters were not targets of investigations MORE and Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzOutrage grows as Justice seeks to contain subpoena fallout Gaetz, under investigative cloud, questions FBI director House Judiciary releases McGahn testimony on Trump MORE (R-Fla).

