A Florida congressional candidate is alleging three political rivals, one of them a soon-to-be 20202 primary rival against whom she has filed a stalking injunction.

The candidate, Anna Paulina Luna, is running in the state’s 13th Congressional District. She obtained the temporary injunction against William Braddock, a 37-year-old St. Petersburg resident who said he plans to register Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission as a Republican candidate for the congressional seat, The Tampa Tribune reported Monday.

A spokesperson for Luna said she has no comment on the matter, citing the ongoing law enforcement investigations, The Tribune also reports.

“I received information yesterday (at midnight) regarding a plan (with a timeline) to murder me made by William Braddock in an effort to prevent me from winning the election for FL-13,” Luna reportedly says in her request for the injunction.

The injunction served Friday to Braddock alleges he and “political opponents” Matt Tito and Amanda Makki know where she lives. It also alleges Braddock is working with the two to “take her out,” which she says he clarified to mean he intends to kill her, also according to The Tribune.

Tito and Makki were named in the injunction but say they have not been served with one. Tito lost a race for the Florida House of Representatives in 2020 and Makki lost to Luna in the 2020 congressional primary.

Braddock says he has has only been around Luna once in person – at a meeting hosted by a local Patriots group.

“This woman is off her rocker and she does not need to be representing anyone,” he reportedly said.

In the petition, Luna refers to case files with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Petersburg Police Department. Neither could not provide documents because the case is still open.

