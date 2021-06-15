http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GWLmCiE5XvY/

Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Robert Redfield said that he believes the coronavirus leaked from a laboratory and alleged the World Health Organization (WHO) was “too compromised” to conduct an investigation into the virus’s origins.

In a Fox News interview released Tuesday, Redfield stated that coronavirus efficient human-to-human spread contradicted the behavior of other illnesses such as SARS.

“When I said before that I didn’t think it was biologically plausible that COVID-19 went from a bat to some unknown animal into man and now had become one of the most infectious viruses,” the veteran virologist said. “That’s not consistent with how other coronaviruses have come into the human species. And, it does suggest that there’s an alternative hypothesis that it went from a bat virus, got into a laboratory, where in the laboratory, it was taught, educated, it evolved, so that it became a virus that could efficiently transmit human to human.”

Last month, President Joe Biden directed U.S. intelligence agencies to “redouble their efforts” to investigate the origin of the coronavirus — an order which came after CNN reported that the Biden administration shut down a Trump State Department effort to probe the origin.

The WHO has been undertaking its own investigation into the virus’s origin and has called the lab leak origin scenario “extremely unlikely.” The public health agency has said the most likely origin was the transmission of the virus from bats to humans — a view shared by Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Redfield believes WHO is “too compromised” by China to look into the virus’s origin.

“Clearly, they were incapable of compelling China to adhere to the treaty agreements that they have on global health, because they didn’t do that. Clearly, they allowed China to define the group of scientists that could come and investigate,” he stated. “That’s not consistent with their role.”

