The Gateway Pundit Joins ‘The Scoop TV’

The list of hardworking conservative creators continues to grow at ‘The Scoop TV’ since its launch last week Wednesday.

The Scoop TV app is available for download from the App Store for iPhone and the Google Play store for Android.

If you have an iPhone, you can download the Apple app here.

Or if you have an Android phone, you can download the Android app here.

The Gateway Pundit’s podcast is the most recent addition to the ‘The Scoop TV,’ a conservative alternative to Netflix.

The Gateway Pundit podcast on The Scoop TV has so many interviews that you cannot afford to miss! The most recent podcast on ‘The Scoop TV’ from Gateway Pundit is an interview about the 2020 election fraud with Jovan Pulitzer.

Download ‘The Scoop TV’ now and binge-watch all of the podcasts from The Gateway Pundit you might’ve missed! This app is very easy to navigate and has content from many conservative content creators all in one place.

Here are a few of the many 5-star Reviews that ‘The Scoop TV’ has received:

From the Apple App Store:

“Goodbye Netflix-What a fantastic option to discover. Hope this continues to develop and expand. Excellent!”

“Real NEWS-real news is always better than fake news!

“This is the best app, It has all of my favorite creators!- The Hodgetwins, Joel Patrick and Mark Lutchman are my favorite political commentators! Now they are all in one place and I don’t have to be on a big tech platform to see them!”

From the Google Play Store:

“This app is important. Tech giants have way too much control over who gets a voice. I’m glad people are taking initiative and I can’t wait to see where this goes! 1st review let’s go!”

“Very nice App. It even has the screencast option to broadcast to my TV.”

“Love this app! Great content!”

“A great source for conservative content”

After you download the app and create a free account, you can start streaming videos from your favorite conservative creators like the Gateway Pundit, the Hodgetwins, James Klug, Joel Patrick, and many more to come.

