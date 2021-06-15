https://noqreport.com/2021/06/15/georgia-police-black-suspect-told-us-he-targeted-white-males-in-multiple-shootings/

LAURA BUCKMAN / AFP via Getty Images Law enforcement officials in the state of Georgia say that a black suspect told them that he targeted white men in a spate of shootings that injured five people.

The suspect, whom The Daily Wire is not identifying because of a company policy that denies mass shooters notoriety that they gain from their crimes, targeted white men in three shootings because he claimed without evidence that he had been wronged by white men throughout his life.

“A 39-year-old man accused of shooting and wounding five people in Alabama and Georgia told police his assaults were racially motivated, and he was targeting white men, a detective testified Monday,” the AP reported. “Police have accused [the suspect] of shooting five people in three separate assaults in Columbus, Georgia and Phenix City, Alabama. All victims are expected to recover, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said Sunday. The chief added that police found no evidence that [the suspect] knew any of his victims.”

“Basically, he explained throughout his life, specifically white males had taken from him, and also what he described as ‘military-looking white males’ had taken from him,” Detective Brandon Lockhart testified on Monday.

