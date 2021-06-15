https://www.dailywire.com/news/georgia-police-black-suspect-told-us-he-targeted-white-males-in-multiple-shootings

Law enforcement officials in the state of Georgia say that a black suspect told them that he targeted white men in a spate of shootings that injured five people.

The suspect, whom The Daily Wire is not identifying because of a company policy that denies mass shooters notoriety that they gain from their crimes, targeted white men in three shootings because he claimed without evidence that he had been wronged by white men throughout his life.

“A 39-year-old man accused of shooting and wounding five people in Alabama and Georgia told police his assaults were racially motivated, and he was targeting white men, a detective testified Monday,” the AP reported. “Police have accused [the suspect] of shooting five people in three separate assaults in Columbus, Georgia and Phenix City, Alabama. All victims are expected to recover, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said Sunday. The chief added that police found no evidence that [the suspect] knew any of his victims.”

“Basically, he explained throughout his life, specifically white males had taken from him, and also what he described as ‘military-looking white males’ had taken from him,” Detective Brandon Lockhart testified on Monday.

Law enforcement officials arrested the suspect over the weekend after the three shootings took place over a span of 20 hours.

Police allege that the suspect committed the following acts during that period of time:

06-11-21 at approximately 2015 hours, he shot an individual multiple times at 1400 Whitewater Ave, Phenix City.

06-11-21 at approximately 2215 hours, he shot 3 persons in the area of 1032 Broadway in Columbus.

06-12-21 at approximately 1404 hours, he shot a person at 3rd Avenue and 4th Street in Columbus.

Police say that the suspect was charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (firearm)

Additional warrants will be obtained for: Aggravated Assault (3 counts) Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon



“Uptown is safe. These recent shooting incidents that occurred in the last 24 hours have been isolated incidents,” Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said. “We have not received any information that would indicate there was anyone else involved in these shooting incidents other than the person we have in custody.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: Recent studies suggest that “media coverage of mass shootings can have a significant impact on the psyches of potential mass shooters — that such potential mass shooters have a cognitive craving for attention, which they know they will receive for committing atrocities.” For this reason, The Daily Wire no longer publishes names and images of mass shooters as it has become increasingly clear in recent years that “the value of public knowledge regarding specific names and photographs of mass shooters is significantly outweighed by the possibility of encouraging more mass shootings.”

