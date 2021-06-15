https://bigleaguepolitics.com/georgia-sos-brad-raffensperger-changes-tune-on-election-results-admits-fulton-county-irregularities/

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is finally changing his tune as the findings from the audit in his state are revealed, particularly pertaining to the massive fraud center of Fulton County.

“Restoring confidence in our elections is going to be impossible as long as Fulton County’s elections leadership continues to fail the voters of Fulton County and the voters of Georgia. They need new leadership to step up and take charge,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

“New revelations that Fulton County is unable to produce all ballot drop box transfer documents will be investigated thoroughly, as we have with other counties that failed to follow Georgia rules and regulations regarding drop boxes. This cannot continue,” Raffensperger added.

His tweets can be seen here:

New revelations that Fulton County is unable to produce all ballot drop box transfer documents will be investigated thoroughly, as we have with other counties that failed to follow Georgia rules and regulations regarding drop boxes. This cannot continue. — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) June 14, 2021

Fulton is the fourth county to be investigated for improprieties. Coffee, Grady and Taylor counties were previously under investigation. Raffensperger’s office downplayed those investigations at the time in a press release.

“In total, 123 counties had absentee ballot drop boxes for the November election. Of those, 120 have confirmed they filled out and retained ballot transfer forms in accordance with Georgia rules. Elections officials in 3 counties – Coffee, Grady, and Taylor – said they had not filled out the forms as required. The 3 counties account for only 0.37% of all the absentee ballots cast in the November election,” the Georgia SOS office wrote.

However, Raffensperger is now changing his tune as the election results are finally scrutinized. He is probably hoping to avoid culpability for his role in the vote steal.

Big League Politics has reported on how Raffensperger defended all of the rigging that took place to set up the vote steal, including the influx of Zuckerbucks into the state to set up the infrastructure:

“The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is defending the payout of over $5 million from a group backed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to fund election infrastructure in the state.

The Washington, D.C.-based Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR) donated almost $5.6 million to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. They apparently received a tremendous return on their investment as Raffensperger did nothing except obstruct after the suspicious results were reported from polling centers manned by Democrats who were captured on video tape violating election law.

Raffensperger’s spokesman Walter Jones boasted in an email comment for Georgia Star News that Zuckerberg’s money has given them the ability to crush dissent calling for investigations into election fraud.

“Any grant or funding source, as allowed by Georgia law, has enabled this and local elections offices to combat disinformation similar to recent articles published by this outlet that undermine the confidence of Georgia voters,” Jones said.

In addition to bankrolling the elections’ process in Georgia, the CEIR also spent $13 million in Pennsylvania, $11 million in Michigan, $5.6 million in Georgia, and $4 million in Arizona. These are all states where vote counting was mysteriously paused after Trump had garnered a seemingly insurmountable lead. When the vote counting resumed, poll challengers were disenfranchised and hundreds of thousands of mysterious ballots that arrived at the dead of night flipped the election toward Biden.

In addition to paying off various secretaries of state to help induce compliance, Zuckerberg’s social media platform also censored news about Biden’s son Hunter to protect his presidential chances despite the fact that the news was true.”

Much of the infrastructure funded by Zuckerberg pertained to the ballot drop boxes that Raffensperger now feigns incredulity over. Raffensperger’s crimes must not be forgotten, and he must be given no quarter after the extent of the fraud is fully revealed to the public.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

