New York Times tech reporter Taylor Lorenz has managed to make a successful career out of scouring social media for material she can use to get people she doesn’t like canceled.

So, as an expert on ruining people’s lives, she’s actually in a really good position to dispense this advice:

Possibly by Taylor Lorenz!

Glenn Greenwald can’t help but be in awe:

It’s a hall-of-famer.

That’s Taylor Lorenz in a nutshell!

She’s a seasoned pro at playing the victim card:

Taylor Lorenz is the one posing a threat to people’s lives and livelihoods.

Taylor Lorenz definitely strikes us as the kind of person who would resort to projection in order to avoid introspection.

‘Quite sickening and offensive’: Glenn Greenwald shreds shameless journos like Taylor Lorenz for ‘[posturing] as the world’s most oppressed class’

