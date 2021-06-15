https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/15/glenn-greenwald-rightly-marvels-at-professional-journo-troll-taylor-lorenz-for-publishing-one-of-the-most-amazing-media-tweets-ever/

New York Times tech reporter Taylor Lorenz has managed to make a successful career out of scouring social media for material she can use to get people she doesn’t like canceled.

So, as an expert on ruining people’s lives, she’s actually in a really good position to dispense this advice:

If I could give 1 piece of advice to aspiring journalists it would be to never reveal anything about your personal life on the internet. Nothing. Ever. Unfollow and block family members and those closest to you, never post photos of anyone or anything you care about. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 15, 2021

A decade down the line (or sooner!) these things will all be used to try to ruin your life. People on the internet will brigade you on every platform and dig up every single tiny thing you’ve ever revealed and try to exploit it to cause you excruciating pain. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 15, 2021

Grieving over a close friend’s suicide? It will be used against you. Writing about your own sexual assault? It will be used against you. Your engagement announcement? It will be used against you. Blurry FB photos of a night out with friends in 2009? It will be used against you. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 15, 2021

Possibly by Taylor Lorenz!

When I did Twitter training at Twitter they told us to regularly delete old tweets, as they would be “weaponised” at some point. — Felicity Carter (@FelicityCarter) June 15, 2021

Anything you reveal or say can be weaponized. The goal of these people is to push anti media narratives and smear campaigns. They’ll find anything, even the most benign things, and make a whole conspiracy about it — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 15, 2021

You guys.

The lack of self awareness is amazing — Chad Nashstein MS PhD 🌈 🖤 🧡 🇮🇱 (@JustAGoodBoi) June 15, 2021

^^^ Someone with zero self-awareness would say this. — CitizenElvis (@citizenElvis101) June 15, 2021

Glenn Greenwald can’t help but be in awe:

One of the most amazing media tweets ever: pic.twitter.com/IFelxGTzEF — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 15, 2021

It’s a hall-of-famer.

One is tempted to laugh but there’s ultimately nothing funny about what @TaylorLorenz does in ruining people’s lives. She is whining that others weaponize her past against her. Here she used benign tweets to destroy a 20-year-old YouTuber that he posted when he was 16! Just look: pic.twitter.com/ydV4Vh7qsh — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 15, 2021

There you go weaponizing her words, just as she said. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2021

Heh.

I cannot stress this enough. It’s one of the most toxic pathologies plaguing journalism. So many suffer from this extreme entitlement complex. Raised in vast wealth and privilege, they think they can ruin anyone’s lives they want. Then, if you criticize them, it’s harassment. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 15, 2021

That’s Taylor Lorenz in a nutshell!

What Taylor Lorenz does to people on the front page of the world’s most powerful newspaper, and then the way she turns herself into the victim over the life-destroying weapons she deploys against people, is just unreal. Just look at this:https://t.co/3N2nHjNKLG pic.twitter.com/XuVsOI1Lhe — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 15, 2021

She’s a seasoned pro at playing the victim card:

Thank you 💓. What’s super maddening is that this is happening to so many journalists (especially women and POC). I hope things can change — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 15, 2021

It’s scary! And women and POC will always be these groups first targets. If you ever need any help dealing with this stuff please DM me I would be happy to help however I can or just be a person to chat/vent to. Hope you stay safe from it 💓 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 15, 2021

Taylor Lorenz is the one posing a threat to people’s lives and livelihoods.

LOL I don’t know how she can tweet that without instantly combusting. — Cho (@That_Cho) June 15, 2021

It’s really something.

It’s interesting to examine vague accusations as possible projections. People sometimes reveal way too much of themselves that way. — Christie Smythe (@ChristieSmythe) June 15, 2021

Taylor Lorenz definitely strikes us as the kind of person who would resort to projection in order to avoid introspection.

