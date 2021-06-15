https://nationalfile.com/congressman-paul-gosar-grills-fbi-director-wray-on-who-executed-ashli-babbitt/

Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar grilled beleaguered FBI director Christopher Wray Tuesday in a hearing, pressing Wray on why the name of the law enforcement officer who executed unarmed Capitol protester Ashli Babbitt has not been released to the public. Wray dodged Gosar’s pointed questions.

“Do you approve of lethal force against unarmed citizens, particularly a 110-pound woman with no warning, no use of non-lethal force prior, while lying in wait?” Gosar asked Wray. When Wray smugly replied “Not gonna try to answer a hypothetical, especially one based on a case that I just said I-” Gosar snapped back “That actually wasn’t a hypothetical, that’s actually what happened.”

Rep. Gosar asks FBI Director Christopher Wray for the name of the officer who killed Ashli Babbitt. pic.twitter.com/iLn63hA9u4 — Election Wizard (@Wizard_Predicts) June 16, 2021

Ashli Babbitt’s widowed husband appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday night with an attorney to demand the name of the officer who shot and killed his wife.

NATIONAL FILE REPORTED IN APRIL: As the Department of Justice continues to hide the identity of the officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt, the Biden administration has arrested a journalist who recorded her murder.

Ashli Babbitt, the unarmed election integrity protestor and USAF veteran, was gunned down by a Capitol Police officer on January 6th, during the protests at the US Capitol in Washington DC. On Wednesday, the Department of Justice announced that they would not pursue charges against the officer responsible, claiming that there was “insufficient evidence” to determine whether her civil rights had been violated.

Video footage of Babbitt’s killing was seen around the world, documenting the tragic incident, and one journalist who filmed the “clearest” footage was Samuel Montoya, a video journalist from Texas. Montoya, however, was arrested by federal agents on Wednesday morning, and charged with four counts, including “interfering with government business,” and “disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building.”

According to the FBI arrest warrant affidavit, Montoya had repeatedly “described himself to others inside the Capitol Building as a ‘reporter’ or ‘journalist’ as he attempts to get through crowds,” but because “no one by that name has Congressional press credentials as an individual or via any other organizations,” he couldn’t apparently count as a journalist, despite documenting much of the day’s events, including Babbitt’s killing, for Infowars, a major media outlet.

