House GOP Conference Chair Elise StefanikElise Marie StefanikDemocrat Matt Putorti challenges Stefanik for NY House seat Recovering America through the lens of wildlife Former Trump aide eyeing New Hampshire congressional bid MORE (R-N.Y.) on Tuesday defended the Justice Department’s efforts to secretly seize phone, email and other records from a pair of House Democratic lawmakers, their aides and reporters as officials aggressively pursued leak investigations during the Trump era.

Stefanik serves on the House Intelligence Committee, alongside two California Democrats and vocal critics of former President Donald Trump Donald TrumpDOJ asks Supreme Court to revive Boston Marathon bomber death sentence, in break with Biden vow Biden looking to build momentum for Putin meeting DOJ tells media execs that reporters were not targets of investigations MORE, Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffHouse Judiciary to probe DOJ’s seizure of data from lawmakers, journalists Outrage grows as Justice seeks to contain subpoena fallout Senate Judiciary begins investigation into DOJ lawmaker subpoenas MORE and Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellHouse Judiciary to probe DOJ’s seizure of data from lawmakers, journalists Outrage grows as Justice seeks to contain subpoena fallout Senate Judiciary begins investigation into DOJ lawmaker subpoenas MORE, who had their records subpoenaed without their knowledge.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) also subpoenaed the records of their staff and family members, including one minor, as well as Trump’s own White House counsel.

Stefanik acknowledged that the DOJ’s inspector general is investigating whether Trump administration officials abused their power by seeking the records of those in the legislative branch. The House and Senate Judiciary committees also have launched investigations into the matter.

But Stefanik, a Trump loyalist who recently replaced Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyDemocrat Matt Putorti challenges Stefanik for NY House seat Juan Williams: GOP preparing the ground to steal an election Biden fails to break GOP ‘fever’ MORE (R-Wyo.) in the House GOP leadership, alleged that Schiff and others on the Intelligence Committee had inappropriately leaked information to the press in the past.

“Having served on the House Intelligence Committee, we’ve seen illegal leaks from our colleagues on the House Intelligence Committee, and there have been numerous referrals to the Department of Justice,” Stefanik said at a news conference Tuesday. “So I think it’s important that the Department of Justice determine if there were any illegal leaks, leaks by members of Congress, or their staff members.

“Let’s also be perfectly clear here that Adam Schiff, as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, released information regarding the ranking member, Devin Nunez, his phone calls, as well as [to] reporters,” she added. “That is unethical. Frankly, I believe that’s illegal.”

That was a reference to Schiff’s sweeping December 2019 report on Trump’s first impeachment. The report detailed that Nunes had multiple communications with key figures in the impeachment inquiry, including Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiSunday shows – Biden foreign policy in focus Giuliani accuses Biden of ‘caving in to Iran’ Giuliani endorses Republican Curtis Sliwa for NYC mayor MORE, Trump’s personal lawyer, as well as with Giuliani’s Soviet-born associate Lev Parnas, who was indicted on campaign finance charges.

At the time, Nunes and other Republicans were furious with Schiff for including a lawmaker’s metadata in a public report, calling it a “smear.” Schiff, at the time, made clear the Intelligence Committee had not subpoenaed Nunes’s records, suggesting his phone number appeared in the records of others targeted in the impeachment probe.

“I certainly think the inspector general is going to look into this whether there was any overreach by the Department of Justice,” Stefanik said of the new DOJ revelations.

“But make no mistake, there have been illegal leaks from members of Congress. That’s a national security risk. That is a federal crime. It’s very serious and we want to make sure that the Department of Justice is able to pursue any type of criminal illegal leaks.”

