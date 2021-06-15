https://www.dailywire.com/news/gov-abbott-says-public-can-donate-to-build-a-texas-border-wall

Republican Governor of Texas Greg Abbott said Tuesday that he will be garnering public donations to fund the barrier wall that he plans to build along the Texas border with Mexico.

In a podcast interview with “Ruthless,” Abbott said that he would be creating a way for anyone to give funds to the creation of the barriers, as reported by The Hill.

“I will also be providing a link that you can click on and go to for everybody in the United States or everybody in the entire world that wants to help Texas build a border wall. There will be a place on there where they can contribute to Texas building the border wall,” Abbott said.

He added that public donations will enter a fund handled by his office, stressing that there would be “great transparency.”

“Everyone will know every penny in, every penny out. But the sole purpose for those funds will be going to build the border wall,” Abbott said.

The governor said that most people who are not from Texas or live in northern states, get information about the border from television which tends to show many families and unaccompanied minors coming over the border. He said, however, that many of the people who are coming across the border are adults traveling alone — individuals who are not coming to the United States with good intentions.

He said that people who live in small towns near the border are being threatened and harassed every day and suggested that the Biden administration does not care about Texans being affected by the poor border security.

Abbott added that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have not called him to talk about the issue at the Texas border. He said they are “pretending that the Texas border does not exist.”

Last week, as reported by The Daily Wire, Abbott said that he was thinking about creating a barrier along the border of the state with Mexico since the Biden administration has mostly disregarded the immigration crisis at the southern border.

Abbott spoke to Breitbart Texas before a summit on immigration and border policy. He “suggested that the Biden administration is abrogating its duty to the state of Texas by failing to appropriately address the record numbers of child migrants, asylum seekers, and illegal immigrants being apprehended along the United States’ southern border,” The Daily Wire noted.

“The influx across the border is out of control, and the Biden Administration has shown that is not going to step up and do its job,” Abbott said. “And amidst reports of even more people coming in across the border, we know we have to step up and do more.”

“What people have seen in videos across the country seems to be the Biden Administration welcoming these people to the United States. We won’t be sending that message,” Abbott told Breitbart in an interview. “If you come to Texas, you’re subject to being arrested. You’re not going to have a pathway to roam the country. You’re going to have a pathway directly into a jail cell.”

The Daily Wire noted that the border barriers will allow the state of Texas to participate more in border enforcement, “something that states are generally prevented from doing through the separation of powers, which leaves the job of protecting the country’s borders largely to the federal government.”

Abbott told Breitbart that he plans on telling law enforcement to be aggressive.

We want to be very aggressive in working with local officials and begin making mass arrests,” Abbott said. “In working in collaboration with a large number of counties — that means we’re going to be arresting a lot more people.”

